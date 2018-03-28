ADOT: Pavement improving projects extend through summer along I-40, I-17

Starting in the next few weeks, Arizona Department of Transportation crews will begin improving pavement along 182 lane miles of Interstate 40 and 17 in the Flagstaff area. (Source: ADOT)

Starting in the next few weeks, Arizona Department of Transportation crews will begin improving pavement along 182 lane miles of Interstate 40 and 17 in the Flagstaff area after a winter season of deterioration caused by factors including snowplowing and freeze-thaw cycles.

Because of the projects planned along 34 miles of I-40 west of Flagstaff and 28 miles northbound I-17, drivers should allow for extra time when traveling through these areas.

On Monday, April 2, ADOT crews will begin rebuilding westbound lanes of the I-40 west of Williams between mileposts 156 and 161 before the winter season crews rebuilt the eastbound lanes, according to ADOT.

Once the $34.4 million project starts back up, westbound traffic on I-40 will use a temporary road and share eastbound lanes through the project area, with one lane in each direction, ADOT said.

In mid-April, ADOT will also start a pavement-improvement project on I-40 from Parks to Cataract Lake near Williams. ADOT plans to fully reconstruct this area, where drivers will have to share lanes with opposite traffic separated by a concrete barrier. The work between Garland Prairie and Pittman Valley roads will start with the westbound lanes.

Crews will work from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers can expect lane closures through this area, according to ADOT.

Also in April, ADOT said to expect traffic restrictions as crews revamp the I-40 bridges over I-17 and Beulah Boulevard. This is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

Another I-40 project will start in the next several weeks as crews replace pavement on the northbound lanes towards Flagstaff between milepost 312 to 340 near the I-40 and I-17 junction. ADOT said this $24.4 million project will replace bridge decks in each direction on the I-17 overpass at Willard Springs Road.

Most of the Interstate 40 and 17 projects are expected to be finished this fall, with more work planned during the following spring.

