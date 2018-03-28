Impaired driver slams into Phoenix house, runs off, police say

The 24-year-old fled but officers caught him a short distance away, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is likely facing charges after police said he slammed into a house in Phoenix and then ran from the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Roeser Road near 21st Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Police said no one was home at the time of the crash.

The 24-year-old fled but officers caught him a short distance away, police said. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then released, according to police.

Officers said impairment is suspected.

Firefighters said the home suffered significant damage and crews had to block certain sections of the home.

An investigation is underway.

