Motorcycles race through Phoenix neighborhood, knock down concerned dad

Motorcycle riders were caught on camera, popping wheelies and racing through a north Phoenix neighborhood.

It might be cool if they were out in the desert, but not on a block where dozens of kids like to go outside and play.

"My anger and my frustration is that they didn't care about who they hit, or where, or how," said a Phoenix dad, who lives on the block where it happened off Cave Creek Road and Pinnacle Peak Road.

The dad was in front of his house with his kids Tuesday night, when he heard a loud roar and then saw two motorcycles blazing down the block at a high rate of speed.

The dad said he stepped out and tried to wave to them to slow down.

Instead, one of the motorcycles ran him over, then took off.

"Zero disregard for life," said the dad. "My anger here is that they hit somebody and they took off as fast as they could. That just tells me that if they are willing to hit a grown man and hit him and leave him laying in the street, then obviously they'd have no problem hitting a kid, doing the same thing."

A report has been filed with the Phoenix Police Department and neighbors started sharing the video and motorcycle pictures on social media..

The hope is that someone will recognize the motorcycle riders and they'll get caught before they race through another neighborhood full of kids.

"It scares me because we've got our little grandkids, 4-year-old twins and a 2-year-old," said grandfather Jim Brevard. "They're out in the street because it's a great street. It scares the heck out of me."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.