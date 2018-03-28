Emails show Arizona governor's tight connection with UberPosted: Updated:
-
Emails show Arizona governor's tight connection with Uber
The email exchanges fill in the gaps between what Ducey was saying publicly since taking office in early 2015 and what was happening behind the scenes as his administration helped Uber set up shop in the stateMore >
Lawmakers question lack of regulation over self-driving cars
A state committee in charge of overseeing self-driving cars, the Self Driving Oversight Committee, has only met once in 2016, records show.More >
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
Governor suspends Uber's self driving cars from operating on Arizona roads
Governor Ducey has suspended Uber's ability to test and operate autonomous vehicles on Arizona's roadways. In a letter signed Monday Ducey, the Governor cites the fatal car pedestrian accident from earlier this month as the catalyst for his move to stop Uber from operating it's autonomous vehicles on Arizona's roads.More >
Uber Self-Driving Crash Calls Safety, Rules Into Question
Report: Uber knew of problems with self-driving cars before fatal crash
The New York Times is reporting that Uber knew of problems with its self-driving cars for months, before a collision that killed a pedestrian in Tempe on Sunday night.More >
