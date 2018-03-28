SLIDESHOW: APS helps rescue cat stranded on utility pole

For the second time in two days, a cat had to be rescued from the top of a power pole in Phoenix. The cat had been stuck up there for days! But APS crews moved in with a cherry picker and plucked the kitty off the pole, bringing it down to safety.

