Arizona teachers plan statewide action over low pay

Thousands rallied at the state Capitol for better conditions for teachers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Thousands of Arizona teachers descended on the state Capitol on Wednesday afternoon for a demonstration where they demanded higher pay and increased funding for public education.

The grassroots group Arizona Educators United and a group called Save Our Schools Arizona, which forced a vote on a school voucher expansion, planned to unveil their specific demands for teacher pay increases and boosts to other school funding at the Capitol protest. Events were also planned in Tucson and other cities.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Arizona teachers to lay out salary demands at state capitol]

Kelley Fisher, who has been teaching for 20 years and works at the Deer Valley Unified School District, spent the early part of the Capitol demonstration handing out spare posters and stickers. She said education funding should be increased so educators don't have to take multiple jobs.

"I really feel like everyone has been pushed to the brink at this point, and if we're going to make a move, this is when it's going to be," she said.

Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation. Adjusted for local cost of living, federal figures show elementary teachers in Arizona rank 50th in earnings nationally and high school teachers rank 49th.

[RELATED: Arizona teachers to lay out salary demands at state capitol]

The Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association issued a report in December that described a "severe" teacher shortage, with nearly 2,000 vacant positions statewide.

The demonstrators all mostly wore red. The signature color of the #RedforEd campaign started after a teacher strike in West Virginia wound up securing a pay raise. Many toted signs and donned stickers that read "I don't want to strike, but I will."

Areyell Williams, a first-grade teacher in the Creighton School District, held a sign that read "How can we get students ahead if we leave teachers behind?" She said she's dismayed that with a master's degree, she still has to coach sports and work other jobs to make ends meet.

Low pay and large classes are pushing teachers away from the profession, Williams said. But she wants to stay in it for the long-term.

"I hate that I love it so much," she said. "Your heart won't let you walk away."

National Education Association data shows Arizona teachers are paid around $47,000 annually, compared to a national average of about $58,000.

Arizona Educators United has held Capitol protests since early March. A sickout last week by Pendergast Elementary School District teachers shuttered most schools in the west Phoenix and Glendale districts.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.