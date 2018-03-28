RESCUED! Another cat rescued from power pole in Phoenix

Not again! Another cat found himself stuck on a power pole in Phoenix Wednesday.

But it was APS crews to the rescue!

And the kitty is now safely on the ground and back with his family

CAT CLIFFHANGER

The little ginger cat was reportedly stuck up on the pole near 30th Avenue and Van Buren for at least a couple of days.

"Generally, cats find their way down; they're clever creatures," said Annie DeGraw with APS. "But this cat did not want to get down."

"Normally, he'd come down on his own after he got hungry and tired, but no! He was just hanging out then," said the cat's owner, Arthur Luna.

Luna thinks the cat (named "Princess Poppy" by Luna's daughters, even though he's pretty sure the cat is male!) thinks the creature was spooked by some stray dogs.

"Other dogs come around and they scared him; he just took off running!" said Luna.

And once the cat was up there, there was no coming down.

"We didn't know what to do to get him down," said Luna. "He was up there for a good little while, and he started crying, and the girls were upset because they couldn't get him to come back down."

THE GREAT FELINE RESCUE

APS crews moved Wednesday armed with a cherry picker.

A worker made his way up, up up and finally scooped the cat off the pole.

The kitty (for the most part!) cooperated, and crews brought him into the bucket and down to the ground. The cat meowed the whole way down, but we think it was relief at being rescued.

All's well that ends well.

The two little girls who call the cat theirs swooped in with hugs and snuggles.

"They were extremely happy to be playing with their cat," Luna said of his daughters. "They missed him."

A TALE OF TWO KITTIES

This is the second time this week a cat has gotten stuck on a pole.

"It seems to be cat season out here!" said DeGraw. "There have been cats on poles all over."

On Monday, another cat trapped high atop a utility pole was rescued.

That pole was located in a residential area near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

An unidentified man used a ladder to reach "Gypsy" grab him and get it off the top of the pole.

Before that, a pole and a bucket were used in a failed attempt to get the cat off the pole.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?

So what should you do if you spot a kitty up on a pole?

"If you do see a cat on a pole, please don't try to get it yourself," said De Graw. "It's unsafe to put ladders and sticks up near electrical wires."

Instead, call APS, SRP or the fire department.

