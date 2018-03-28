March for Babies helps families tackle health threats

The March of Dimes March for Babies aims to raise $700,000 in critical funds to help tackle the biggest health threats families face.

More than 7,000 people will march in downtown Phoenix on April 14 with one mission -- ensuring the health of Valley moms and babies.

3TV’s Gina Maravilla will emcee the event, which takes place at Wesley Bolin Plaza located at 1700 W. Washington Street.

When you join March for Babies you stand with thousands of people across the country who share your commitment to building a brighter future for us all. You raise money to expand programs and educate medical professionals to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible care. You advocate for policies that prioritize their health. You fund research to find solutions to the biggest health threats. And you support moms through every stage of the pregnancy journey, even when everything doesn't go according to plan. March with us to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies. Because when a society supports every family, we all win. When we come together, even the toughest problems can be solved.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. with the march beginning at 8 a.m.

To donate or for more information on how you can impact lives by taking part in the march, go to MarchForBabies.org.

