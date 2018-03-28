ADOT: Project to widen I-10 in Casa Grande now underway

Another highway widening project is underway that will give drivers three lanes in each direction between Casa Grande and Tucson in 18 months. (Source: ADOT)

Another highway widening project that will give drivers three lanes in each direction is now underway between Casa Grande and Tucson.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said crews are adding new lanes just south of Earley Road to Interstate 8. This $36.6 million project is set to be finished by summer 2019.

Although ADOT crews are working close to the interstate, this project isn’t expected to increase traffic in the area, according to ADOT.

This project is just west of another in Eloy, where ADOT crews are also adding new lanes and creating the first-of-its-kind dust detection zone. ADOT said the Eloy project is expected to be finished in fall 2019.

[RELATED: Dust storm detector will alert drivers to freeway hazards]

The Casa Grande widening project will also put new bridges over Jimmie Kerr Boulevard and auxiliary lanes in both directions between I-8 and Jimmie Kerr Boulevard to provide a safer alternative to existing ramps.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.