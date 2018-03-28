Your Life A to Z

Chilled Tomato Soup with Poblano Crema

Posted:
By Barbara Fenzl, Owner, Les Gourmettes Cooking School

Makes 8 cups
Ingredients

Soup:
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 cups coarsely chopped yellow onions (about 2 onions)
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped carrots
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 can (28 ounces) crushed San Marzano tomatoes
4 cups chicken stock
Dash cayenne
Pinch of saffron
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Crema:
1 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons lime juice
1 poblano chile, roasted, seeded, peeled and diced
1/2 teaspoon salt 
Procedure
Soup: 

In a large, heavy saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.  Add the onions, celery, and carrots; sprinkle with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden, about 15 minutes.  Add the garlic and cook a few minutes longer.  Stir in the tomatoes, stock, cayenne and saffron.  Bring the soup to a boil, turn heat down to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes.  Cool slightly and put the soup, in batches, into a blender; blend until smooth and cool completely.  Refrigerate until an hour or so before serving time.  Serve slightly chilled or at room temperature.

Crema: 

Put all the ingredients in a blender or food processor.  Keep refrigerated until serving.  Swirl a large dollop onto each serving of soup.

