Chilled Tomato Soup with Poblano Crema
Makes 8 cups
Ingredients
Soup:
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 cups coarsely chopped yellow onions (about 2 onions)
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped carrots
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 can (28 ounces) crushed San Marzano tomatoes
4 cups chicken stock
Dash cayenne
Pinch of saffron
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Crema:
1 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons lime juice
1 poblano chile, roasted, seeded, peeled and diced
1/2 teaspoon salt
Procedure
Soup:
In a large, heavy saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions, celery, and carrots; sprinkle with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and cook a few minutes longer. Stir in the tomatoes, stock, cayenne and saffron. Bring the soup to a boil, turn heat down to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Cool slightly and put the soup, in batches, into a blender; blend until smooth and cool completely. Refrigerate until an hour or so before serving time. Serve slightly chilled or at room temperature.
Crema:
Put all the ingredients in a blender or food processor. Keep refrigerated until serving. Swirl a large dollop onto each serving of soup.