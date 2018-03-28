Chilled Tomato Soup with Poblano Crema

Makes 8 cups

Ingredients

Soup:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups coarsely chopped yellow onions (about 2 onions)

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped carrots

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 can (28 ounces) crushed San Marzano tomatoes

4 cups chicken stock

Dash cayenne

Pinch of saffron

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Crema:

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 poblano chile, roasted, seeded, peeled and diced

1/2 teaspoon salt

Procedure

Soup:

In a large, heavy saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions, celery, and carrots; sprinkle with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and cook a few minutes longer. Stir in the tomatoes, stock, cayenne and saffron. Bring the soup to a boil, turn heat down to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Cool slightly and put the soup, in batches, into a blender; blend until smooth and cool completely. Refrigerate until an hour or so before serving time. Serve slightly chilled or at room temperature.

Crema:

Put all the ingredients in a blender or food processor. Keep refrigerated until serving. Swirl a large dollop onto each serving of soup.