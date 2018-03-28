CBS 5 Shred-a-thon: Start boxing up those old bank statements, bills and tax returns

This year's CBS 5 Shred-a-thon will take place Monday, April 16, 4:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at International Paper's Phoenix recycling location, which is located at 301 S. 30th Street in Phoenix.

Add to Calendar 04/16/2018 04:30 AM 04/16/2018 07:00 PM America/Phoenix CBS 5 Shred-athon This year's CBS 5 Shred-a-thon will take place Monday, April 16, 4:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at International Paper's Phoenix recycling location, which is located at 301 S. 30th Street in Phoenix. International Paper, 301 S. 30th Stree, Phoenix 10080

CBS 5 and International Paper shredded about 210 tons of paper for Arizona's Family at last year's event. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

CBS 5 is once again helping you protect yourself from identity theft by making it super easy and cost-effective (translation: free!) to shred documents containing your personal information.

This year's CBS 5 Shred-a-thon will take place Monday, April 16, 4:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at International Paper's Phoenix recycling location, which is located at 301 S. 30th Street in Phoenix. That's southwest of 32nd and Washington streets. You'll want to use Washington Street to get to International Paper.

[APP USERS: Click here to add the CBS 5 Shred-a-thon to you calendar]

CBS 5 has been hosting this Shred-a-thon for years so our team has it down to a science.

What you need to know

Limit: 15 banker boxes (That is plenty for consumers to get rid of years' worth of paperwork.)

Please do not seal or tape boxes shut.

Try to avoid using plastic bags. Paper bags are a better option.

Free of charge

Please note that the CBS 5 Shred-a-thon is a free event for individuals, not the business community.

Shredding old documents that contain sensitive information about you is one of the best things you can do to protect yourself from the ever-present danger of identity theft.

What to bring

Tax returns more than five years old

Old bank and credit card statements

Old utility bills

Old medical bills

Any documents you want to have destroyed

Papers containing staples and paper clips can go through the shredders just fine. Those big spring clips, however, are a problem. Please be sure to remove them.

You may take your boxes home if you like or leave them for International Paper to recycle.

If you have to bag up your documents, please try to use paper bags. They can go through the shredder, which will help keep the lines moving at the event. Plastic bags cannot be shredded.

Last year, we had about 2,600 vehicles come through the CBS Shred-a-thon, bringing us about 201 tons of paper. That's the weight of about 24 African elephants! (That is a lot of paper!)

If you're worried about that box limit, don't. Each vehicle averaged about seven boxes last year.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.