Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Surprise

Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Surprise.

It happened inside a business near El Mirage and Bell roads.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, was shot by an officer. The suspect later died.

Police say the suspect had been armed with a knife.

No officers were hurt.

Officers were first called to the business for a welfare check around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, the officer did make contact with an individual who was a white male in his mid-50s, armed with a knife," said Sgt. Timothy Klarkowski with the Surprise Police Department. "During that contact, the officer discharged a firearm, striking the individual. The individual did succumb to his injuries on scene and is deceased."

Witnesses described what they saw.

"We had seen two police officers run up to the open office up there; it's a rental officer. And heard a gunshot," said Diana Greene, who works at a nearby pet-grooming shop.

Greene says the incident was extremely nervewracking.

"It was kind of freaky," said Greene. "I had just moved my business into this area. We saw the police coming and my first concern was, was it something that had to do with a massive shooting or something."



Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.