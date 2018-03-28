Mesa prostitution sting nets arrests of 21 men

Mesa police say 21 men were arrested as part of a prostitution sting.

During the so-called "Operation Rocket," officers and undercover detectives from the Mesa Police Department placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.

Police say the suspects solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts.

They were arrested when they responded to the location where they were supposed to meet for sex.

Each year the Mesa Police Department conducts operations of this type in a continuous effort to reduce the demand that fuels human sex trafficking from our community. Police say that suspects willing to solicit sex acts for money fuel that demand.

The suspects in the latest operation ranged in age from 28 to 67 years old.

The Mesa Police Department partners with organizations and survivor advocates to assist victims after being exploited or trafficked. If you have information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org.

For more information about human exploitation and trafficking, please visit http://mesaaz.gov/residents/police/departments-divisions/mesa-family-advocacy-center/heat.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.