Woman marries tree to save it from being chopped down, it works

Woman marries tree to save it from being chopped down, it worksPosted: Updated:
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Karen Cooper was ready to go out on a limb to save her beloved, so she got married — to a tree.
Specifically, a giant ficus that's shaded Snell Family Park in Fort Myers for more than a century.
The tree became the center of a neighborhood controversy when city staff began discussing cutting it down last year. Cooper, who lives nearby, began mobilizing to save it.
The News-Press reports effort that culminated with the waterfront nuptials Saturday, complete with flowers, music, a tree-decorated wedding cake and a canine ring-bearer named Little Bear.
Though rooted on city property, some of the Indian laurel's 8,000-square-foot canopy and root system extends to a neighboring lot, for sale for $1 million.
After a site visit last December, the city's public works department OK'd the tree's removal after the beautification board had been notified. In February, the board discussed spending $13,000 to cut down the sprawling tree and replacing it with smaller geiger trees.
Once neighbors got wind of those plans, the protests started: phone calls, posters, fliers and, most recently, Cooper's wedding, during which she and several other white-dressed women vowed to honor and protect it before some 50 onlookers.
Cooper got the idea from a group of women who've been protesting deforestation in Mexico by marrying trees, she said. "So I saw that and I thought, 'Oh we should marry the ficus tree — kind of giggle, giggle — but everyone said it's a really good idea, so I said, 'OK, let's do it.' "
She staged the wedding three days ahead of Tuesday's Beautification Advisory Board meeting, when the tree's fate is on the agenda. To be discussed: last month's report by certified arborist Rick Joyce, who gave the tree a thorough check-up. He determined it's in fairly robust health and could withstand judicious pruning
In an email, city spokeswoman Stephanie Schaffer wrote, "The City is moving forward to save the Snell Park ficus tree. Every day City employees care for the trees and plants that give our city a sense of community and shared history."
But even though the city appears to be backing away from its initial plans to cut down the ficus, its fate remains uncertain, Cooper points out.
Ward 5 Councilman Fred Burson, the only city official to attend the ceremony, vowed to help save the tree, in front of which he'd posed with his family for a campaign photo. "If we don't get it settled at the Beautification Board meeting, I'll take it to the City Council," he said.
Cooper and her tree guardians will be there, cheering him on.
"If they cut down this tree, I'm going to be a widow," she said.
___
Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
'Devastated': Aunt of Superior children found dead in car seats speaks about grief
'Devastated': Aunt of Superior children found dead in car seats speaks about grief
“I don’t think anyone would imagine this happening to their family,” said Brittany’s sister Amber Velasquez. “They were so innocent.”More >
“I don’t think anyone would imagine this happening to their family,” said Brittany’s sister Amber Velasquez. “They were so innocent.”More >
9-year-old girl who vanished 2 years ago found alive
9-year-old girl who vanished 2 years ago found alive
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
Police: Bones found in Buckeye are those of missing boy
Police: Bones found in Buckeye are those of missing boy
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.More >
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.More >
PCSO: Mother arrested after 2 children found dead inside vehicle in Superior
PCSO: Mother arrested after 2 children found dead inside vehicle in Superior
A 20-year-old mother is facing murder charges after two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.More >
A 20-year-old mother is facing murder charges after two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.More >
Phoenix PD: Baby found in bucket of liquid, rushed to hospital
Phoenix PD: Baby found in bucket of liquid, rushed to hospital
Firefighters said the victim didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when transported to the hospital.More >
Firefighters said the victim didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when transported to the hospital.More >
Woman says Las Vegas strip club took her photo and promoted her as a stripper
Woman says Las Vegas strip club took her photo and promoted her as a stripper
A woman said she's suing Sapphire for using her photo for ads and portraying her as a stripper.More >
A woman said she's suing Sapphire for using her photo for ads and portraying her as a stripper.More >
85-year-old Holocaust survivor fatally stabbed inside her home
85-year-old Holocaust survivor fatally stabbed inside her home
Two people have been arrested over the murder of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor in Paris that is being investigated as a suspected anti-Semitic attack.More >
Two people have been arrested over the murder of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor in Paris that is being investigated as a suspected anti-Semitic attack.More >
Young man killed in road rage shooting in Phoenix, police say
Young man killed in road rage shooting in Phoenix, police say
The victim was dropped off at a hospital where he later died, according to police.More >
The victim was dropped off at a hospital where he later died, according to police.More >
Wife of Salt River police officer in critical condition following Las Vegas shooting
Wife of Salt River police officer in critical condition following Las Vegas shooting
The wife of a Salt River Police officer is among the more than 500 people wounded in Sunday night's Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
The wife of a Salt River Police officer is among the more than 500 people wounded in Sunday night's Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
Utah becomes first state to legalize ‘free-range parenting’
Utah becomes first state to legalize ‘free-range parenting’
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
Utah trooper hit from behind by runaway car (WARNING: Graphic video)
Utah trooper hit from behind by runaway car (WARNING: Graphic video)
He never saw it coming. A runaway car on a snowy highway struck a Utah Highway Patrol trooper from behind, sending him flying into the air.More >
He never saw it coming. A runaway car on a snowy highway struck a Utah Highway Patrol trooper from behind, sending him flying into the air.More >