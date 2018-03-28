Hot holiday ahead! The climatology of Easter in Phoenix

It’s that time of year in the Valley when temperatures rapidly start to warm up. Spring training comes to an end, many people celebrate Easter, and we wear flip-flops just about every day.

In fact, this week marks the time we see an average daily high of 80 degrees in the Valley, although it’s also the time we usually see 90 degrees for the first time.

[RELATED: Spring has sprung, or has it?]

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FIRST 90-DEGREE DAY GRAPHIC

In March, we typically see days that top out somewhere between the upper 70s and upper 80s, with a few 90s sprinkled in. March is usually a pretty comfortable month.

But that won’t be the case this weekend when we see a high near about 92 degrees, which might impact your outdoor plans this Easter weekend. I'm thinking it will likely be the first time this year that we turn on the air conditioning at my house.

[MORE: Weather blog]

Because we celebrate Easter on different dates each year, the average temperature of this holiday varies a bit.

Looking back to 1981, the average high is between 79 and 87 degrees. The hottest we’ve been was when we hit 100 degrees when Easter Sunday was on April 15, 1990. That’s based on records going back to 1896.

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE GRAPHIC ON EASTER CLIMATOLOGY IN PHOENIX

Fortunately, we won’t be nearly that hot this weekend.

It is, however, going to be above-average for sure, and those chocolate bunnies will melt pretty fast!

If you’re headed to a sunrise service, temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s around town. Then, we’ll quickly warm to a high of 89 degrees that afternoon.

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS YEAR'S EASTER FORECAST

Some weather models are even showing that we may be even warmer, in the low 90s.

We’ll fine-tune the temperature forecast even more as we get closer to Sunday. But we know it will be very warm, and that warm weather is likely to last into early next week, as well.

Keep an eye on the weather section of azfamily.com and be sure to download the free azfamily.com mobile app.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.