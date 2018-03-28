What is Spring Into Summer?

For thousands of children and hard-working families in Arizona, hunger doesn’t have seasons and it doesn’t take a break – for spring or summer. That’s why Safeway is hosting the Spring Into Summer Food Drive to support St. Vincent de Paul’s emergency food box program, which provides nutritious pantry staples to families in need.

In addition to the food box program, St. Vincent de Paul’s five charity dining rooms provide more than 3,500 hot, prepared meals on a daily basis. The Family Dining Room hosts children’s programs, tutoring, and other educational activities.

About St. Vincent de Paul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul was founded in Phoenix in 1946. The nonprofit works to feed, clothe, house and heal individuals and working poor families who have nowhere else to turn for help. Programs and services include dining rooms, food boxes, a medical and dental clinic, a transitional shelter, thrift stores and support services for families and people experiencing homelessness.

Main campus: 420 W Watkins Road. Phoenix, AZ 85003 | www.stvinventdepaul.net

Media Contacts:

Jessica Haag, Public Relations Manager, jhaag@svdpaz.org, mobile 602.531.5166

Mary Chou-Thompson, Marketing Director, mthompson@svdpaz.org, mobile 602.339.5902

Dining Room Locations:

St. Vincent de Paul operates five dining rooms across the Valley. Together, they serve about 4,000 meals every day of the year.

Food Pantries & Rent/Utility Assistance:

St. Vincent de Paul provides food boxes through its community food pantries. With over 80 locations in Arizona, each pantry acts as a resource point for neighbors who need help. Volunteers respond to calls for help and make home visits to deliver food boxes and assess other needs like rent and utility assistance. Over 4000,000 food boxes delivered by volunteers last year.

Ozanam Manor Shelter:

Ozanam Manor is St. Vincent de Paul’s 49-bed shelter for people who are over 50 years old or disabled. In addition to shelter, meals and other basic services, individuals receive one-on-one case management to empower them to self-sufficiency. About 150 individuals found shelter and support at Ozanam Manor last year.

Medical and Dental Clinic:

St. Vincent de Paul’s medical and dental clinic provides care to working-poor families without insurance. In addition to treating immediate needs, the clinic also provides health education to help patients take control of their health and well-being. Over 15,000 medical and dental appointments were provided through the clinic last year.

Ministry to the Homeless:

St. Vincent de Paul provides food, clothing, showers, haircuts, counseling and other support services to people who are struggling with homelessness. Homeless guests are able to meet with volunteers to discuss their challenges and map out a plan to get back on their feet. About 200 homeless individuals receive assistance and referrals every day.

Thrift Stores:

St. Vincent de Paul operates 17 thrift stores across the state. From Chandler to Cottonwood there is a store with gently-used furniture, appliances, clothing and household items that are donated by the community for the community.