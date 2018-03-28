Working after 65: Things to keep in mind

For many of us, the retirement age is a moving target.

Maybe you do not have enough money or you are worried you will just be bored after your career.

The magic number used to be 65, but a lot of us are living longer and working longer, some of us well into our 70s.

If you plan on working past age 65, it can get a little complicated.

CBS 5 This Morning sat down with Dana Kennedy with AARP of Arizona go over things we should all keep in mind.

Insurance is big on the list. Are you going to go with Medicare or stick with you or your spouse's work health insurance?

You could get dinged for signing up for Medicare late, so it's important to look at your options so you don't have to pay more.

Pensions and Social Security also come into play. Kennedy said it may be a good idea to hold off on dipping into those accounts.

“You want to delay your Social Security benefit as long as possible so you get that full Social Security benefit since more and more people are living much longer,” she said. “You want to make sure you get that full benefit.”

If you are going to start working again, don't forget about the potential costs. Those can add up if you are trying to watch your budget.

Will your job require new clothing, a laptop? Gas isn't free and we all know how bad Valley traffic is. Do you really want deal with it? Kennedy suggests looking at jobs close to home or even working from home.

Kennedy said happiness has a lot of value, too, in your new career.

“Really look at what you are passionate about and if you can match that passion with something you want to do,” she said. “You might have had a very stressful career, and do you want go back to that stressful environment?”

Your skill set is something to keep in mind, too. Technology moves fast, so you may need to brush up on some skills.

Arizona State University and Maricopa County Community Colleges offer discounted classes to people 50 years and older.

AARP also offers tech classes to help you if you are heading back into the workforce.

