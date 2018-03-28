Jaime's Local Love: The Paper Place

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Hi friends,

I have always loved paper and pen. A stationary store will always get my attention and The Paper Place has been helping Scottsdale residents celebrate their special occasions for 40 years now in the Valley.

The store is owned and operated by two sisters: Nancy and Betsy.

Their mom, Judy Silver, started The Paper Place in 1978 after learning that her friend opened a stationery store in Des Moines, Iowa. She decided that if a stationery store could take wing in the wheat belt, it could fly in Phoenix.

Judy and older daughter Nancy opened an 800-square-foot shop on an artsy side street in Scottsdale, and the business did more than fly; it soared. The Paper Place became (and remains) THE PLACE for social events and social news, a hub for life’s celebrations - from weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs and private parties to birthdays, anniversaries, gala charity balls and corporate events.

In 1992, they moved across the street to a much larger space, and shortly before mom’s death in 1994, younger daughter Betsy joined the team. Since then, the two sisters, Nancy and Betsy, have run the store together with a minimum of sibling rivalry, years of experience in creating amazing invitations, and traveling more buying trips than they can count. They keep the store filled with stylish invitations, stationery and gifts.

In spring of 2017, Nancy established the Two Pups Wellness Fund, under the direction of Arizona Community Foundation. For years, Nancy’s beloved adopted pups, Miss Lacie and Mr. P. were her steadfast companions at home and at work, greeting customers at the store. In memory of them and all family pets loved and lost, the Two Pups Wellness Fund provides financial assistance through shelters and rescues for the life-saving care of dogs and cats who are critically ill, injured, neglected, abused or abandoned. The Paper Place sells Two Pups t-shirts and Chavez bracelets and hosts a variety of in-store events including photos with Santa for families and their fur babies to benefit the Fund.

You will love this store for gift giving and party planning!

Jaime

THE PAPER PLACE:
(480) 941-2858
4130 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale, Arizona 85251

Website: thepaperplaceaz.com

Facebook account: facebook.com/ThePaperPlaceA

Instagram account: @paperplaceaz  

    AZ Family

Jaime CerretaHometown girl Jaime Cerreta was born and raised in Phoenix and has family all over the Valley.

Click to learn more about Jaime.

Jaime Cerreta

If that Cerreta name makes visions of little green mints dance in your head, you're onto something. Yes, Jaime is “one of those candy people." Her grandfather started the Cerreta Candy Company in 1968, and her father worked there for 45 years. Many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her grandfather -- Mr. C. himself -- are still making candy at the Glendale-based factory. Jaime's favorites are the Peanut Butter Pizzazz and the famous French Mint Truffles.

Jaime is a graduate of Arizona State University and the Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism.

She left the Valley after college for her first TV job as a one-man-band reporter in Joplin, Mo. She then produced and anchored a morning show in Springfield, Mo. before moving to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked as the morning anchor/reporter.

Before returning to the Valley in August 2013, Jaime spent the past seven years in Oklahoma City, where she served as the evening anchor at the local Fox station. Jaime anchored Oklahoma Associated Press award-winning newscasts for Best Newscast and Best Election Coverage. She was named one of Oklahoma Magazine's Best of the Best. Jaime stayed on the desk for up to 12 hours at a time when the deadly tornadoes hit in May 2013. She has covered hurricanes, hail storms, blizzards, flooding and droughts.

Some of her favorite experiences in Oklahoma include shooting one-on-one basketball with Blake Griffin and talking football with Sam Bradford.

Jaime considers herself a "total foodie" and strongly believes in supporting local businesses. She's an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, a reluctant exerciser and a positive thinker. Jaime loves spending time with friends and family and any patio with a view of Camelback Mountain. Mostly, she loves being back home sweet home in the Valley of the Sun.

If you have a story idea for Jaime, drop her an email any time.

