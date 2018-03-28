Jaime's Local Love: The Paper Place

Hi friends,

I have always loved paper and pen. A stationary store will always get my attention and The Paper Place has been helping Scottsdale residents celebrate their special occasions for 40 years now in the Valley.

The store is owned and operated by two sisters: Nancy and Betsy.

Their mom, Judy Silver, started The Paper Place in 1978 after learning that her friend opened a stationery store in Des Moines, Iowa. She decided that if a stationery store could take wing in the wheat belt, it could fly in Phoenix.

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Loves]

Judy and older daughter Nancy opened an 800-square-foot shop on an artsy side street in Scottsdale, and the business did more than fly; it soared. The Paper Place became (and remains) THE PLACE for social events and social news, a hub for life’s celebrations - from weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs and private parties to birthdays, anniversaries, gala charity balls and corporate events.

In 1992, they moved across the street to a much larger space, and shortly before mom’s death in 1994, younger daughter Betsy joined the team. Since then, the two sisters, Nancy and Betsy, have run the store together with a minimum of sibling rivalry, years of experience in creating amazing invitations, and traveling more buying trips than they can count. They keep the store filled with stylish invitations, stationery and gifts.

In spring of 2017, Nancy established the Two Pups Wellness Fund, under the direction of Arizona Community Foundation. For years, Nancy’s beloved adopted pups, Miss Lacie and Mr. P. were her steadfast companions at home and at work, greeting customers at the store. In memory of them and all family pets loved and lost, the Two Pups Wellness Fund provides financial assistance through shelters and rescues for the life-saving care of dogs and cats who are critically ill, injured, neglected, abused or abandoned. The Paper Place sells Two Pups t-shirts and Chavez bracelets and hosts a variety of in-store events including photos with Santa for families and their fur babies to benefit the Fund.

You will love this store for gift giving and party planning!

Jaime

THE PAPER PLACE:

(480) 941-2858

4130 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale, Arizona 85251

Website: thepaperplaceaz.com

Facebook account: facebook.com/ThePaperPlaceA

Instagram account: @paperplaceaz

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.