Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number

When Phil McKenna recently moved into this retirement community just outside of Sun City, he says he immediately felt right at home.

“You don't have any lawn to mow or any snow to shovel. You just enjoy life and do what you want to do," McKenna said.

It's a far cry from Georgia where McKenna and his wife recently sold their house.

"We had a nice place in the mountains. As you can see, we were at an elevation where it would snow," he said as she showed us pictures of his Georgia home.

But, before they moved out to sunny Arizona, McKenna needed to open a bank account in Sun City so he could park some money.

So, he went to Chase bank where opening that account he says was easy.

"You're off and running. Here's a couple of checks and a debit card. Welcome to the bank," McKenna remembers a Chase representative telling him.

With that new Chase bank account established, McKenna was ready to electronically transfer some funds into it.

So, he logged on to his Georgia bank account that he already had with United Community Bank and attempted to transfer$1,000 into the new Chase account.

To transfer the money, United Community Bank used a payment service called Popmoney to handle the transaction and to deposit the $1,000 in Chase.

However, there was a problem and McKenna never received his money in his Chase bank account.

"They looked at the account number it went to at Chase and it was missing one digit compared to my actual account number. So, it went to Chase with that number that was erroneous," he said.

Yes, because McKenna mistakenly left off one digit from his Chase bank account number, his $1,000 went somewhere but no one could tell him where and it's been a month now.

So, he contacted 3 On Your Side.

"You got a reputation for getting things done,” McKenna told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper. “You know, going in and taking care of it."

3 On Your Side got involved and asked the financial institutions involved to look into the matter for us. Not only did they investigate, but they found McKenna’s missing $1,000.

McKenna says he's been told a check has been mailed to him and that he can expect it any day now.

He says, it's about time and looks forward to getting his money.

"With a thousand dollars missing, and for that amount of time, it's time someone got results here," he said.

