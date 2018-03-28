Yetta Gibson sits down with CBS This Morning's Gayle King

While in New York, CBS 5 This Morning's Yetta Gibson got a chance to sit down with CBS This Morning's Gayle King. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A few weeks ago, the CBS 5 This Morning team traveled to New York to shoot promotional commercials with the team at CBS This Morning. While there, anchor Yetta Gibson sat down with Gayle King.

[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]

Yetta: "How are you doing? "

GK: "Good!"

Yetta: "Are you sleepy just like we are all the time?"

GK: "Yes don't you feel like people always ask, 'what time do you get up' and you go through that whole routine. I've been on this shift six years and people say, 'you will get used to it' and it's not true. You never get used to it! I wear this band that shows me how much sleep I don't get. Just to give you an example, last night I got about three hours and seven minutes of sleep."

Yetta: "How do you function?"

GK: "Drugs."

YG: "That's a good answer!"

GK: "Just joking! How do I function? I think everybody has to come up with a system that works for them. This is the thing, I love what we do so much, I love my other job at Oprah magazine. When you find something you love to do, you figure it out and you make it work."

Yetta: "And it doesn't even feel like work."

GK: "When you and I accepted this job, we knew it was morning news. The schedule is tough."

Yetta: "You've done so much in media. You know what my favorite jobs that you had was?"

GK: "What?"

Yetta: "When you were on the Oprah Winfrey Network doing that radio show."

GK: "Me too! TV is my first love but there is an intimacy of radio. What I really liked is you can give your opinion, you can be free. I can't with TV news. No one really wants to hear our opinion. We are all human beings. I have gotten a little slap on the wrist for saying something sometimes, there is so much, especially in this climate, that cries for reaction."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.