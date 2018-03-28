As Seen on GMAZ: Wednesday, March 28

Local Love: The Paper Place

In 1978, Judy Silver and older daughter Nancy opened an 800 square foot shop on an arty side street in Scottsdale, and the business did more than fly, it soared. The Paper Place became (and remains) THE PLACE for social do's and social news, a hub for life's celebrations - from weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs and private parties to birthdays, anniversaries, gala charity balls and corporate events.

- Locally owned gift and stationery store

· 40 years in business in fall 2018; serving generations of locals and visitors celebrating life's milestones

· Selection of Unique gifts and stationery the wide mix of fun gift items, cards, and pretty papers and the importance of the written note

· Selection of gifts that give back; the Two Pups Wellness Fund, Chavez bracelets

· Creative custom invites for every occasion and variety of personalized gifts

- Invitations, unique gifts, stationery, accessories and fun treasures. Plus, free gift wrapping.

For more information: http://thepaperplaceaz.com/

The paper Place

4130 N Marshall Way # C, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: (480) 941-2858

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving, during which 100% of proceeds benefit Phoenix Children's Hospital.

That means you can get a hot sub, cold sub, signature wrap, kids meal or anything else on the menu and give back to the health, hope and healing at Phoenix Children's.

For more information on Jersey Mike's Day of Giving and locations: www.jerseymikes.com

To learn more about the Phoenix Children's foundation, visit: www.phoenixchildrensfoundation.org

The Wildlife World Zoo: African Pygmy Hedgehog

African Pygmy Hedgehog Facts:

Found in Africa

There are 15 species found in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Nocturnal

Easts mainly insects

It has a high tolerance for toxins and has been recorded consuming scorpions and even venomous snakes.

They rely on their senses of hearing and smell because their eyesight is weak.

Nose is used for smelling and digging

Lives in underground burrows

Spike are modified hairs attached to their body

When they feel threatened they will curl into a ball

They have soft hair on their belly, so they don't poke themselves when curled up.

When they are born, they are born with soft spikes

As hedgehogs get older, they develop more spikes.

A mature hedgehog can have over 5,000 spikes

Full grown hedgehogs are 6-8 inches

Lives 2-3 years in the wild and up to 10 years in human care.

Babies are called hoglets

As they move through the hedges looking for worms and insects, they make a piggy grunting noise. Hence, hedge-hog.

Predators are eagle-owls, jackals, hyenas, and honey badgers.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Coordinating family looks for Easter Sunday from the Scottsdale Quarter.

Spring is here and there is no better time to debut the trends of the season than with the Easter holiday. We're showing looks that are fashionable and functional, whether you're having brunch, hunting Easter eggs or doing one after the other.

Easter and the spring season are the perfect time to try out new trends; think ruffles, matching sets, florals.

You want to ensure your look is as practical as it is fashionable.

Above all, don't be afraid of making a statement with color; pastels are not only a big trend for spring, they are also perfectly Easter appropriate.

When possible, dress your kiddos in complementary looks the outfits will make your photos shine.

For more information: https://scottsdalequarter.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ScottsdaleQuarter

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 270-8123

PNPK

PNPK, a full-service restaurant and wine bar featuring craft sliders and shareable flights of elevated comfort food as well as wine, local and regional beers and cocktails, will formally open on March 23. The venue, which is named in homage to nearby Pinnacle Peak Mountain, is located on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Pinnacle Peak at 23335 N. Scottsdale Road. The 2,600-square-foot venue which boasts a dog-friendly patio will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer happy hour from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

A stand-out on the menu is certainly the option to mix and match more than a dozen craft sliders, each available on brioche bread, gluten-free bread or in lettuce wraps. Just some of the mouth-watering munchies include:

Maple Candied Bacon: a white cheddar angus burger with maple candied bacon and fresh jalapeños

Crispy Hot Fried Chicken: southern fried chicken with a house made spicy aioli sauce, slaw and dill pickles

Bacon Jam: an angus burger with gruyere cheese, bacon jam, caramelized onions and arugula

Turkey Meatloaf: turkey meatloaf with roasted veggies, mashed potatoes and spicy balsamic glaze

Short Rib French Dip: juicy braised short ribs with melted muenster, creamy horseradish and a side of au jus for dipping

Bangers + Mash: a Schreiner's locally made sausage topped with whole grain mustard and garlic mashed potatoes

Flights of sliders are offered two for $10, three for $14 and five for $22. Vegetarian and vegan options including a Veggie Falafel slider are available. During happy hour, each slider is available for just $4 each (no limit).

PNPK also offers a full bruschetta flight menu, where guests can choose any three options from a list of 11 choices for just $12 Toppings run the gamut from garlic hummus with cucumber and tomatoes to sautéed mushrooms with melted brie to smoked salmon with herbed goat cheese, red onion and capers. During happy hour, you can order the bruschetta or mix and match it for just $3 each.

For more information: http://www.pnpkaz.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pnpkaz/

PNPK

23335 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite D-105 Scottsdale, Arizona 85255

Phone: (480) 305-0907

