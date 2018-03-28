Fire crews respond to hot air balloon incident in Cave Creek

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Phoenix firefighters responded to a hot air balloon incident near 36th Street and Carefree Highway in Cave Creek.

According to Capt. Jake Van Hook with Phoenix Fire Department, the balloon landed and a small fire erupted.

Van Hook said no injuries were reported and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

