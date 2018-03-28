UofA College of Medicine-Phoenix scientist gets $1.65M grant

Dr. Thomas (right) working in the lab (Source: University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix)

A scientist at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix has received a $1.65 million grant to find out how a traumatic brain injury changes communication in the brain.

College officials say the project will use electrochemical assessment to evaluate traumatic brain injury in real time.

Dr. Theresa Currier Thomas will test initial and delayed changes in brain communication as a consequence of a brain injury by using microelectrodes that record neural signals.

She also will study the long-term effects of rehabilitation after a brain injury along with the differences in how men's and women's brains recuperate.

Thomas is a researcher in the UA Department of Child Health, an assistant professor at Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's Hospital and a research investigator at the Phoenix VA Health Care System

