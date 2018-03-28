State conducting marketing campaign to push fire prevention

State officials are conducting a weeklong marketing campaign aimed at promote fire prevention. (Source: Department of Forestry)

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is putting up "put out your campfire" billboards across the state and also providing public servicemen announcements to radio stations on defensible space and other fire safety topics.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Transportation is helping by using ADOT's highway message signs to carry fire safety messages.

