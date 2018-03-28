8-year-old girl gives big check to the Prescott Valley Police K-9 unit

An 8-year-old girl raised hundreds of dollars to give to her local police department’s K-9 team.

Abby Hobble wanted to raise money for Prescott Valley’s police dogs.

Hobble asked Stephanie Lyons, the manager of a Prescott Valley McDonald’s, if the restaurant could help her raise the money.

Lyons donated a portion of the restaurant's proceeds to Hobble, She also allowed her to set up a booth inside the McDonald’s where she could take donations.

Hobble raised a total of $500 for the K-9 team.

Department officials say they will use the money to get equipment such as leashes, harnesses, collars and other training tools.

