Surprise woman "Gramma-Lola" celebrates her 107th birthday

More than 150 people helped a Valley woman celebrate her 107th birthday.

Lola Bow, or "Gramma-Lola," lives at Sunflower RV Resort in Surprise, Arizona and this week roughly 155 of her friends and the city mayor came out to help her celebrate.

"Everybody absolutely loves grandma. We’re all her grandchildren. We’re all seniors but we’re all her grandchildren. We love her," said Gramma-Lola’s neighbor, Sharon Fraser.

While Gramma-Lola is over a century old, she is one busy lady.

She goes to bible study, plays bunco and bingo, does Tai Chi twice a week and goes to church every Sunday.

"When I see you taking off in the mornings going to Tai Chi, I’m only 59, and I’m thinking ‘man, I had better keep up with you’ because you’re moving and going," Fraser said.

Gramma-Lola is happy she got to celebrate with all her friends but says the secret to living to her age is living with God.

"Just following God’s instructions. Following him and doing as he says to do,” Gramma-Lola said.

Gramma-Lola received letters of commendation from both Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Senator John McCain.

Even though they celebrated this month, Gramma-Lola’s birthday is May 3rd and a flag is going to be flown over the United States Capitol in her honor.

