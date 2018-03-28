Sandwich shop will donate all sales to Phoenix Children's Hospital

Jersey Mike's Sandwich Shop is celebrating its annual Day of Giving today, March 28.

The sandwich shop will donate 100% of its proceeds of the day to local charities across the country.

In Phoenix, 100% of the proceeds generated at Valley locations will go to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Customers can purchase any item and all of the proceeds will go to the hospital's foundation.

Jersey Mike's has locations all over the Valley, so anyone who wants to eat a sub for a good cause can find a location nearby!

Today’s the day! Please join us at one of our 1,300+ locations nationwide for our annual Day of Giving celebration! 100% of sales will be donated to over 170 local charity partners. View the charity partner for your area here: https://t.co/2in6ZNOQvH pic.twitter.com/fuRyBTSn7E — Jersey Mike's Subs (@jerseymikes) March 28, 2018

