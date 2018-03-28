PD: Possible arson suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Fire units waited for police to clear the scene prior to going into the property and extinguishing the fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police were clearing two houses after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a suspect armed with a knife and gun was shot by officers at the scene of an arson house fire in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard said officers and firefighters were dispatched to a house fire that appeared to be arson near 23rd Street and Osborn Road around 5:15 a.m.

Officers arrived just before fire crews and encountered a man in a neighboring property armed with a knife and gun. That is when officers got into a shooting with the man.

"The shooting occurred in a singular location," said Howard.

The suspect was shot by officers and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Howard said no officers were injured.

Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department said when fire crews arrived, they encountered the police situation and stopped their response.

"We were asking our firefighters to hold off until we could make sure the scene was secure, so they could come in and deal with the fire," said Howard.

There were two fires at the scene, one on the patio and one on the side of the home. Howard said the homeowner called police when she witnessed the fires.

Fire units waited for police to clear the scene prior to going onto the property and extinguishing the fires.

Southbound 24th Street was restricted at Osborn Road while police and firefighters investigated the scene.

The Phoenix Police Department will continue to investigate the shooting.

"It will take us another four to five hours," said Howard. "We will be securing the neighborhood for the next four to five hours."

