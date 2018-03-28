Impaired wrong-way drivers to face felony charges in Arizona

Impaired wrong-way drivers to face felony charges in ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police: Bones found in Buckeye are those of missing boy
Police: Bones found in Buckeye are those of missing boy
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.More >
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.More >
PCSO: Mother arrested after 2 children found dead inside vehicle in Superior
PCSO: Mother arrested after 2 children found dead inside vehicle in Superior
A 20-year-old mother is facing murder charges after two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.More >
A 20-year-old mother is facing murder charges after two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.More >
Phoenix PD: Baby found in bucket of liquid, rushed to hospital
Phoenix PD: Baby found in bucket of liquid, rushed to hospital
Firefighters said the victim didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when transported to the hospital.More >
Firefighters said the victim didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when transported to the hospital.More >
85-year-old Holocaust survivor fatally stabbed inside her home
85-year-old Holocaust survivor fatally stabbed inside her home
Two people have been arrested over the murder of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor in Paris that is being investigated as a suspected anti-Semitic attack.More >
Two people have been arrested over the murder of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor in Paris that is being investigated as a suspected anti-Semitic attack.More >
'Devastated': Aunt of Superior children found dead in car seats speaks about grief
'Devastated': Aunt of Superior children found dead in car seats speaks about grief
“I don’t think anyone would imagine this happening to their family,” said Brittany’s sister Amber Velasquez. “They were so innocent.”More >
“I don’t think anyone would imagine this happening to their family,” said Brittany’s sister Amber Velasquez. “They were so innocent.”More >
Wife of Salt River police officer in critical condition following Las Vegas shooting
Wife of Salt River police officer in critical condition following Las Vegas shooting
The wife of a Salt River Police officer is among the more than 500 people wounded in Sunday night's Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
The wife of a Salt River Police officer is among the more than 500 people wounded in Sunday night's Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
PD: Suspects lured 3 men to deaths with promise of drug deals
PD: Suspects lured 3 men to deaths with promise of drug deals
Police say they have arrest two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies that left three men dead.More >
Police say they have arrest two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies that left three men dead.More >
Young man killed in road rage shooting in Phoenix, police say
Young man killed in road rage shooting in Phoenix, police say
The victim was dropped off at a hospital where he later died, according to police.More >
The victim was dropped off at a hospital where he later died, according to police.More >
Utah becomes first state to legalize ‘free-range parenting’
Utah becomes first state to legalize ‘free-range parenting’
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
Teacher accused of slamming 6-year-old's head against brick wall
Teacher accused of slamming 6-year-old's head against brick wall
According to a report, the boy said he was acting up in class and his teacher took him outside, where the assault happened.More >
According to a report, the boy said he was acting up in class and his teacher took him outside, where the assault happened.More >
PD: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PD: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.More >
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.More >
Where are these wrong-way driving incidents happening?More>>
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >