DPS: Vehicle strikes motorcycle, killing rider in Tempe

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Both HOV ramps from Interstate 10 to U.S. 60 were closed while troopers investigated the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Both HOV ramps from Interstate 10 to U.S. 60 were closed while troopers investigated the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Tempe on Tuesday afternoon.

According to DPS spokesman Bart Graves, a motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle on the HOV ramp from eastbound Interstate 10 to eastbound U.S. 60.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, Graves said.

Both the eastbound and westbound HOV ramps from I-10 to the U.S. 60 were closed while troopers investigated the scene.

The cause of the accident and the victim's identity is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

