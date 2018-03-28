DPS: Vehicle strikes motorcycle, killing rider in Tempe

Both HOV ramps from Interstate 10 to U.S. 60 were closed while troopers investigated the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Tempe on Tuesday afternoon.

According to DPS spokesman Bart Graves, a motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle on the HOV ramp from eastbound Interstate 10 to eastbound U.S. 60.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, Graves said.

Both the eastbound and westbound HOV ramps from I-10 to the U.S. 60 were closed while troopers investigated the scene.

The cause of the accident and the victim's identity is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE: Both I-10/US 60 EB and WB HOV ramps have reopened . https://t.co/L2JOxZGKvC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 28, 2018

TRAFFIC NOTICE: Avoid I-10 EB to US 60 EB, Take 16 St. SB to Baseline EB as an alternative. Both EB and WB HOV ramps will be clsoed several hours. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/HfOiHwjB4R — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 28, 2018

UPDATE: 10 WB HOV ramp to WB US 60 is also closed. Both HOV ramps are closed. Motorists are advised to use the regular exit ramps. #PhxTraffic https://t.co/RyF22zl6hB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 28, 2018

UPDATE: Drivers on I-10 EB traveling to US 60 are advised to use non-HOV exit ramp because the HOV exit is closed for crash. . #PhxTraffic https://t.co/RyF22zl6hB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 27, 2018

HOV ramp from I-10 EB to US 60 EB: Blocked for crash. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/oiBuNYhtgh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 27, 2018

