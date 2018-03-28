Arizona teachers to lay out salary demands at state capitol

Kling said she would need at least a 15 percent raise to consider leaving her job at Starbucks. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Lisa Kling said she works two other jobs besides being a teacher. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Thousands of teachers are expected to protest at the state capitol, where organizers plan to lay out their demands directly to lawmakers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona teachers are planning after-school rallies across the state Wednesday to demand action on higher wages.

One teacher who will not attend is Lisa Kling. The pre-K educator with a master’s degree has a conflict: she’s scheduled to work at one of her two other jobs.

In addition to teaching in the Head Start program for low-income families five days a week at Sunnyslope Elementary in Phoenix, Kling said she works four to five nights at Starbucks and two days as a fitness instructor.

“My rent is almost one entire [school] paycheck,” Kling said. “Then you add the car and other necessities we need, it's hard to survive.”

Kling said she would need at least a 15 percent raise to consider leaving her job at Starbucks.

Protest organizers may be eying a raise in that range. Noah Karvelis of Arizona Educators United said it would take an 11 percent raise to get Arizona elementary school teachers from dead-last in pay to second-to-last. But he argued that an 11 percent jump would not improve Arizona’s teacher shortage.

“They're not moving to the second-to-last state. They're moving to Colorado or New Mexico where they can make $5,000, $10,000, maybe $15,000 more. And California is a whole nother story,” he said.

He said #RedforEd activists have been in touch with teachers from West Virginia, who negotiated a 5 percent pay raise after a nine-day strike. However, he said organizers would wait to see the response by the governor and state lawmakers before serious talks of a strike began.

“I can't tell you what I think the odds are because anybody's guess is as good as mine right now,” he said when asked of the odds of a teacher strike. “It really depends on how our legislature and our governor responds, but the support is there for it in my opinion.”

