'Devastated': Aunt of Superior children found dead in car seats speaks about grief

Christopher was 2 years old and Brooklyn was 10 months old. (Source: Amber Velasquez)

A photo of Christopher and Brooklyn sitting with the Easter bunny is the last picture of them together and alive. (Source: Amber Velasquez)

Brittany’s sister Amber Velasquez spoke about the grief she and her family are dealing with after the two kids were found dead. (Source: Amber Velasquez/CBS 5/3TV)

Smiling and always happy is how the Velasquez family remembers Christopher and Brooklyn.

The 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl were found dead in their car seats late Monday night in Superior. Their 20-year-old mom Brittany Velasquez arrested for two counts of murder.

“I don’t think anyone would imagine this happening to their family,” said Brittany’s sister Amber Velasquez. “They were so innocent.”

Amber said she’s devastated by the loss.

“I had nicknames for them. Baby Chris... I would call him ‘my papas’ and Brooklyn I would call her ‘my little fairy,’ so I kept thinking not my papas not my little fairy,” said Amber.

Amber said she and Brittany had just taken the kids to the mall for Easter pictures last week. A photo of Christopher and Brooklyn sitting with the Easter bunny is the last picture of them together and alive. Amber is now left planning their funerals while her sister is behind bars.

“I lost my niece and nephew but I’m also losing a sister. We would talk every day, all day. I know what she did was the most horrible thing but at the same time that was my sister,” said Amber.

DCS sent us two prior reports of neglect involving Brittany and her children from October of 2016 and January of this year but said they never found evidence of neglect or a dangerous environment for the kids, so they closed the cases. Amber didn’t want to comment on the criminal investigation but does believe her sister should face the consequences.

“Anyone who would commit that crime, I would want them to be arrested and face their punishments for what they did,” said Amber.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Christopher and Brooklyn’s funerals.

