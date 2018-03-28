Phoenix PD: Baby found in bucket of liquid, rushed to hospital

Phoenix PD: Baby found in bucket of liquid, rushed to hospitalPosted: Updated:
PCSO: Mother arrested after 2 children found dead inside vehicle in Superior
A 20-year-old mother is facing murder charges after two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.
Police: Bones found in Buckeye are those of missing boy
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.
PD: Suspects lured 3 men to deaths with promise of drug deals
Police say they have arrest two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies that left three men dead.
Utah becomes first state to legalize 'free-range parenting'
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as "free-range parenting," which encourages children to be independent.
PD: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.
BP: Man in U.S. illegally attacks Border Patrol agent
The injured agent is expected to be OK.
Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.
Cops: Man killed grandparents after they took him into their home
A central Minnesota man with a lengthy criminal record was charged Monday with killing his grandparents, who had taken him into their home.
Odd-looking clouds seen in Phoenix have a real explanation
Pictures showed the high-level clouds with many colors through them.
Payson pastor pulls 43-pound cross 80+ miles in Arizona
They want to raise around $50,000 to buy a facility to grow their congregation.
Mom forces son to shop at Goodwill after he poked fun at other kids' clothes
A Georgia mother taught her 13-year-old son a valuable lesson after he made "snarky" comments about other kids who wear clothes from thrift stores.
VIDEO: Family says police called several times to Superior home where children were found dead
Family of the two children who were found dead inside a vehicle in Superior told Arizona's Family that law enforcement and the Department of Child Safety had been called to the home on more than one occasion. Cameron Ridle explains.
VIDEO: Two young children found dead in car in Superior
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a mother after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.
VIDEO: Buckeye bones have been identified as those of missing boy
Buckeye police have confirmed that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson.
VIDEO: Missing Buckeye boy's remains found
The Buckeye Police Department on Tuesday confirmed what investigators had suspected and feared -- the bones found in a field earlier this month are those of Jesse Wilson, the 10-year-old boy who vanished in July 2016.
Man charged in gruesome murders of his grandparents
Wilmington mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.
