Phoenix PD: Baby found in bucket of liquid, rushed to hospital

A 1-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was found in a bucket of liquid in west Phoenix, police said.

It happened near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police said a 9-year-old sibling of the boy made the discovery.

Firefighters said the victim didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when transported to the hospital.

Police said the boy has regained a pulse.

Police said there was a parent at home at the time.

The 911 call was made from across the street.

Police aren't sure what kind of liquid was in the bucket, whether it was water or cleaning solution.

