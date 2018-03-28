Hiking after sunset at Phoenix trails is against the law

There are dangers of a hike at night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The hours and hike risk are clearly marked at the start of each trail. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

On most trailers, hiking is banned at night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Three people have been rescued off the Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain all at night.

The first was last month when a woman was lost and used her cell phone light to guide rescue crews to her.

The second was Monday night when a husband and a wife called for help after being on the mountain since 11 a.m.

“Camelback is sunrise to sunset and we are very strict on these hours,” said Trevor Plautz, a park ranger for the City of Phoenix.

"If you are in the park past hours, you are breaking the law," said Plautz.

If caught, park rangers will write you a ticket.

"If you are looking for a night hike, Piestewa Peak is open until 11 p.m.," said Plautz.

"To hike at night, you can't really see in front of you and you want to see your next step," said Plautz.

And you never know what creatures make be lurking in the shadows. Also, fewer people will be on the mountain to help you if you are injured or get lost.

A night rescue off of the mountain isn’t just a danger to the hiker.

"All the fire crews and park rangers, the police with their helicopter, quite a few units respond to the rescue and it’s quite a few people’s lives in danger also. We are humans too and us going to rescue is putting us in that danger along with you," said Plautz.

For more information about hiking in Arizona, visit the City of Phoenix website, Take a Hike do it Right.

