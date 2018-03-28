Retro RVs are a 'booming business'

The shop is abuzz with activity from open to close. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The business started out as just a rental location for retro RVs but they noticed a lot of people not only wanted to rent but to buy one. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona has always been a kind of mecca when it comes to snowbirds rolling in during the winter months, many of which are hauling an Airstream. It turns out that not only are Airstreams popular overall but many are turning to restoring old ones dating back to the 1950s.

One shop that focuses on restorations is called RetroRVs in Phoenix right near the Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue. The shop is abuzz with activity from open to close.

Last year, they worked on 48 different projects. A lot of times they take a busted up old Airstream and bring it back to its original shiny beauty and restore the inside to what it should be.

"We started in 2006 in my backyard. It was a big backyard," said John Abbott, the owner of RetroRVs.

The business started out as just a rental location for retro RVs but they noticed a lot of people not only wanted to rent but to buy one. Now, restoring makes up about 95 percent of their booming business.

"We have some that go out all modern and they are spending 80, 90 thousand just on the renovations," Abbott said.

A new Airstream can get pricey and Abbott says that a restoration project is usually a bit cheaper plus you have the added flare of something old, a piece of Americana.

You can check out their work and trailers for sale and rent.

"The whole mid-century classic look, the rounded aluminum is really special," Abbott said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.