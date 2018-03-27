Program in Chandler helps kids learn the art of shooting

The program is open to kids ages 10 to 17. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Teens are learning to use firearms safely and competing in a sport at the same time in Chandler.

Some kids have found their athletic drive in the Junior Shooting Sports Program.

"The competitive part about it is, which is why people should do it more, it gives you more concentration in the art of shooting," said Gabe Towers, who is in the Junior Shooting Sports Program.

They practice at American Legion Post 91.

"It's a very disciplined sport, a very structured sport," said Michael Simon, American Legion Post 91 commander.

With instructors there for guidance and judging, they are a focused group. The program is open to kids ages 10 to 17.

They come in and learn the fundamentals of shooting. There has never been an accident with safety being of the utmost importance.

Not many people realize participation in the sport can lead to a college scholarship of the biggest of stages.

"It's a great competitive sport. You can go from doing this at our level, all the way up to the Olympic level," said Simon.

Competing in the JSSP builds teamwork, camaraderie, sportsmanship and focus. For any team that would like to try the sport, the beauty is that the cost is free.

"You don't have to be with the American Legion. You can jump in and get involved. All it takes is your time," said Simon.

Being together for less than a year, the American Legion Post 91 team is getting better with competition.

"It's driven me to do way better," said Towers

"After that December competition, when they take first out of the American Legion Post, their morale went straight through the roof, skyrocketed," said Simon.

It's a program that is cost-effective, safe and gives kids an outlet to compete.

For more information, you can go to their website.

