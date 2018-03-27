ICE: 30 people detained in Phoenix human smuggling investigation

More than 30 people were detained from a Phoenix home Tuesday in connection with a human smuggling investigation, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Our news helicopter spotted the group of detainees sitting outside a home, near 16th Street and Baseline Road, with their hands cuffed behind their backs and surrounded by ICE agents shortly before 6 p.m.

Additional details about the investigation were not immediately available Tuesday evening.

