A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018

Blue moons typically occur once every 2.8 years. And that's what started the term “once in a blue moon.”

A blue moon is a second full moon in a calendar month. Well, they are not so rare in 2018! It will happen twice this year and in just a few months.

Our last blue moon happened on January 31, and the next one will happen this Saturday during Easter weekend.

[READ MORE: Blue moon, supermoon, total lunar eclipse rolled into one]

We will have to wait until Halloween of 2020 for the next blue moon.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Family Weather Blogs]

Every full moon also has a name, and there are two names for this moon. Some call it the Worm Moon, because earthworms show up with the warmer spring temperatures. It is also called the Sap Full Moon, a time of year that sap is collected from trees to make syrup.

We may see a few clouds this weekend if you want to check it out, but it will be comfortable at night. Highs this weekend will top out near 90, with evening temperatures in the 70s.

[SLIDESHOW: Super blue blood moon fills sky]

Have a great Easter weekend.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.