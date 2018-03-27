A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018Posted: Updated:
A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018
Blue moons typically occur once every 2.8 years. And that's what started the term “once in a blue moon.”More >
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
Valley sees a significant real estate rebound
The Phoenix real estate market has officially taken off.More >
Opioid Crisis: Have politicians turned it into a war on doctors?
All month long, Arizona’s Family has been peeling back the layers of our state’s growing opioid epidemic. Now we introduce you to Phoenix general surgeon who has what many call blistering views on political leaders blaming doctors for the current opioid crisis.More >
Program in Chandler helps kids learn the art of shooting
Competing in the program builds teamwork, camaraderie, sportsmanship and focus.More >
Lawmakers question lack of regulation over self-driving cars
A state committee in charge of overseeing self-driving cars, the Self Driving Oversight Committee, has only met once in 2016, records show.More >
VIDEO: Family says police called several times to Superior home where children were found dead
Family of the two children who were found dead inside a vehicle in Superior told Arizona's Family that law enforcement and the Department of Child Safety had been called to the home on more than one occasion. Cameron Ridle explains. Full story and updates @ https://goo.gl/o3cY2M.More >
VIDEO: Two young children found dead in car in Superior
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a mother after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.More >
VIDEO: Buckeye bones have been identified as those of missing boy
Buckeye police have confirmed that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson.More >
VIDEO: Missing Buckeye boy's remains found
The Buckeye Police Department on Tuesday confirmed what investigators had suspected and feared -- the bones found in a field earlier this month are those of Jesse Wilson, the 10-year-old boy who vanished in July 2016. Full story @ https://goo.gl/VcSyau.More >
Man charged in gruesome murders of his grandparents
Wilmington mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >
