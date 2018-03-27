Young man killed in road rage shooting in Phoenix, police say

A man was shot in the head in a suspected road rage shooting in Phoenix, police said.

It happened on Tuesday morning.

Police said 20-year-old Gustavo Jimenez Ochoa was a passenger in a car when they got into a fight with a man on a motorcycle around 99th Avenue and the Interstate 10 at the eastbound on-ramp. That's when Ochoa was shot by the motorcyclist, officers said.

He was dropped off at a hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said they don't have any leads on a suspect.

An investigation is underway.

