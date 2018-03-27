Utah trooper hit from behind by runaway car (WARNING: Graphic video)

He never saw it coming.

A runaway car on a snowy highway struck a Utah Highway Patrol trooper from behind, sending him flying into the air.

A dash cam from the Utah Department of Public Safety captured the scary incident.

(WARNING: You may find the video disturbing.)

[DASH-CAM VIDEO: Car hits a Utah Highway Patrol trooper from behind]

Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to multiple cars that had slid off the road in the canyon.

The trooper was walking toward a stranded white car when he was hit from behind by a black runaway car that was sliding.

When Brenchley was hit, the video shows him launched into the air before landing beside the white car.

The dash cam video also shows many people on the scene who stopped to offer aid and called for help on his car radio.

The trooper suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital.

This is the 11th trooper hit on Utah roads this year (January 1 to March 25).

In 2017, 10 troopers were hit. In only three months.

