Utah trooper hit from behind by runaway car (WARNING: Graphic video)

He never saw it coming.

A runaway car on a snowy highway struck a Utah Highway Patrol trooper from behind, sending him flying into the air.

A dash cam from the Utah Department of Public Safety captured the scary incident.

(WARNING: You may find the video disturbing.)

[DASH-CAM VIDEO: Car hits a Utah Highway Patrol trooper from behind]

Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to multiple cars that had slid off the road in the canyon.

The trooper was walking toward a stranded white car when he was hit from behind by a black runaway car that was sliding.

When Brenchley was hit, the video shows him launched into the air before landing beside the white car.

The dash cam video also shows many people on the scene who stopped to offer aid and called for help on his car radio.

The trooper suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital.

This is the 11th trooper hit on Utah roads this year (January 1 to March 25).

In 2017, 10 troopers were hit. In only three months.

We are so grateful SGT Cade Brenchley is recovering well, after being struck outside his patrol vehicle late yesterday. PLEASE slow down, move over for emergency vehicles and lights, and watch out for all those who are trying to keep you safe this morning on Utah’s roads. — Michael Rapich (@ColonelRapich) March 26, 2018

Sgt Brenchly is one of our UHP Heroes! An amazing Father, Husband and Trooper. Our greatest priority is to have our troopers return home at the end of every shift. We are so glad Sgt Brenchly is with his family today. Please, Slow Down and Move Over! https://t.co/p7aWAKAHUX — Michael Rapich (@ColonelRapich) March 27, 2018

MOVE OVER AND SLOW DOWN: Dash cam video of a UHP trooper being hit during snow storm. https://t.co/YJx5D4js8h — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) March 27, 2018

