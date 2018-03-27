Lawmakers question lack of regulation over self-driving cars

Lawmakers question lack of regulation over self-driving carsPosted: Updated:
PCSO: Mother arrested after 2 children found dead inside vehicle in Superior
A 20-year-old mother is facing murder charges after two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.More >
Police: Bones found in Buckeye are those of missing boy
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.More >
PD: Suspects lured 3 men to deaths with promise of drug deals
Police say they have arrest two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies that left three men dead.More >
Utah becomes first state to legalize ‘free-range parenting’
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
PD: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.More >
BP: Man in U.S. illegally attacks Border Patrol agent
The injured agent is expected to be OK.More >
Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >
Cops: Man killed grandparents after they took him into their home
A central Minnesota man with a lengthy criminal record was charged Monday with killing his grandparents, who had taken him into their home.More >
Odd-looking clouds seen in Phoenix have a real explanation
Pictures showed the high-level clouds with many colors through them.More >
Payson pastor pulls 43-pound cross 80+ miles in Arizona
They want to raise around $50,000 to buy a facility to grow their congregation.More >
Mom forces son to shop at Goodwill after he poked fun at other kids' clothes
A Georgia mother taught her 13-year-old son a valuable lesson after he made “snarky” comments about other kids who wear clothes from thrift stores.More >
Valley sees a significant real estate rebound
The Phoenix real estate market has officially taken off.More >
Opioid Crisis: Have politicians turned it into a war on doctors?
All month long, Arizona’s Family has been peeling back the layers of our state’s growing opioid epidemic. Now we introduce you to Phoenix general surgeon who has what many call blistering views on political leaders blaming doctors for the current opioid crisis.More >
Program in Chandler helps kids learn the art of shooting
Competing in the program builds teamwork, camaraderie, sportsmanship and focus.More >
Lawmakers question lack of regulation over self-driving cars
A state committee in charge of overseeing self-driving cars, the Self Driving Oversight Committee, has only met once in 2016, records show.More >
