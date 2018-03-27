Lawmakers question lack of regulation over self-driving cars

"We shouldn't of had just this wild west testing without any kind of regulation or oversight," said state Sen. Juan Mendez, a Democrat from Tempe.

Following last week's deadly crash with a self-driving Uber, some lawmakers are raising questions about the lack of oversight.

There are six companies testing 600 autonomous vehicles in Arizona.

Unlike other states, the companies are not required to report much information to state regulators.

"We also want to make sure that whatever comes here is operating safety from the beginning rather than after," Towsend said.

Sen. Juan Mendez, a Democrat from Tempe, was more blunt, saying, "We shouldn't of had just this wild west testing without any kind of regulation or oversight."

Mendez added the state should be receiving more information from companies testing their vehicles here.

Gov. Doug Ducey has suspended Uber's autonomous car program.

He also posted messages on social media, promising to hold companies like Uber accountable, but made no mention of adding regulations.

A state committee in charge of overseeing self-driving cars, the Self Driving Oversight Committee, has only met once in 2016, according to records kept online by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A spokesman for ADOT said the group has met twice, but there are no minutes of the second meeting.

