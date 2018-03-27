BP: 10 people found in locked trailer at immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona

Nine men and one woman were founded in a locked trailer trying to get into the U.S. illegally, investigators said. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A southern Arizona man tried to smuggle 10 people from Mexico in a locked trailer but they were found by border agents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Investigators said a Border Patrol agent told the driver of a Chevy Suburban he needed a secondary inspection after a canine alerted the agent on Monday evening at the State Route 90 Immigration Checkpoint in Whetstone.

Agents say the people hiding inside the trailer's makeshift enclosure were seen through gaps in the plywood, agents said. They removed a large bag of cans at the back of the trailer to reach the nine men and one woman packed with appliances in the locked enclosure, officials said.

The 10 were removed from the trailer and given water.

The driver, from Hereford, was arrested for human smuggling and his SUV was seized, agents said. The 10 people from Mexico, ages 18 to 38, were taken to Wilcox to be processed for immigration violations.

