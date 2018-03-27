2 Phoenix women caught smuggling people in trunk

Two Phoenix women were arrested last week for allegedly trying to smuggle people in their trunk. The driver had her baby boy in the car.

Border Patrol agents near Tucson arrested the women after finding undocumented aliens concealed in the trunk of their car at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint.

Agents referred the 18-year-old driver, traveling with her infant son, and a 38-year-old female passenger, for a secondary inspection. During the inspection, agents discovered two male Mexican nationals hiding in the vehicle’s trunk.

Agents arrested the driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, for human smuggling

The two men, ages 20 and 40, were arrested for immigration violations.

Arizona Department of Child Safety officials were contacted and took custody of the infant.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.