Suns fan learns that with new sports app - fame is no longer fleeting

Whitney Hansen was thrilled Monday night to take her 2-year-old daughter Abbi to her first Suns game.

“It’s so fun,” said Hansen. “She’s never experienced anything like this before so it’s kind of fun to bring her into this environment and see how she does.”

Technically the pair have in fact been together at Suns game before – back in 2015 when Whitney was eight months pregnant with Abbi. That night ended up creating a memory Whitney and her family will never forget.

“I’m the kind of person that when the music plays, you may as well get up and dance and have some fun,” recalled Hansen. “So I thought, why not? Let’s just do it. So here I am 8 ½ months pregnant - I stood up and danced my heart out and the next thing I knew, there I was!”

Hansen was shown dancing on the jumbotron at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

“I was just so excited,” said Hansen. “So of course, I had to show the bump. It was the best day ever and the highlight of my pregnancy.”

For any fan, an appearance on the jumbotron is normally unexpected, instant and fleeting – leaving only a memory.

Hansen would later find out though that is no longer the case because, as they say, there’s an app for that.

“15 Seconds of Fame” – it’s a free app that uses facial recognition software that’s capable of tracking and finding your appearance on jumbotrons and television broadcasts all over the country.

Hansen was taken back when after downloading the app, her jumbotron moment almost instantly appeared on her cell phone.

“[I was like] that is me!” said Hansen. “What am I doing on this app? There’s my video.”

The creators of the “15 Seconds of Fame” app are expanding their reach into NBA, MLB, NFL and NHL arenas and television broadcasts. If Whitney Hansen is any indication, fans will be thrilled to forever have their own brushes with fame saved in the palm of their hands.

“It’s something I’ll have with me the rest of my life, which is really exciting,” said Hansen. “It’s a really exciting thing that I will cherish the rest of my life.”