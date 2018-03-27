BBB grades best and worst A/C repair companies across Valley

All of the A-plus air conditioning companies have been in business a long time, have positive reviews and respond to customer complaints in a timely fashion, according to the BBB. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona's Better Business Bureau is one of the better places to check up on a company's history and customer service. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Experts say to do your homework before hiring an air conditioning repair company. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Choosing the right air conditioning repair company is not always easy, especially with some shady contractors out there looking to rip you off.

Jim Probst is president of George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating.

Probst said that homeowners need to do their homework before hiring an air conditioning repairman.

[RELATED: How to make your home warranty work for you when A/C breaks]

"If you go online and you look and see that they have a lot of poor reviews, or a lot of complaints filed, odds are you could have that same experience," said Probst.

Arizona's Better Business Bureau is one of the better places to check up on a company's history and customer service, Probst said.

[RELATED: What renters should know if their air conditioning goes out]

Here's a look at five of the best and five of the worst rated air conditioning companies across the Valley, as ranked by the BBB.

Companies with an "F" grade include:

L&S Air Conditioning and Heating in Phoenix.

Ron's Air Conditioning and Heating Service in Peoria.

Sweet Mountain Air Cooling & Heating in Mesa.

Desert Valley Aire in Glendale.

24/7 AC LLC in Mesa.

AC companies with an A-plus rating include:

All of the A-plus air conditioning companies have been in business a long time, have positive reviews and respond to customer complaints in a timely fashion, according to the BBB.

Many of the companies with an "F" grade failed to respond to customer complaints, had questionable business practices, or failed to have a proper license.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.