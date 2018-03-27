Valley sees a significant real estate reboundPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Valley sees a significant real estate rebound
Valley sees a significant real estate rebound
3 On Your Side
Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon
Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon
Valley homeowner has $169 dispute with GrouponMore >
Valley homeowner has $169 dispute with GrouponMore >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports March recalls
Consumer Reports March recalls
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
3 On Your Side
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
3 On Your Side
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PCSO: Mother arrested after 2 children found dead inside vehicle in Superior
PCSO: Mother arrested after 2 children found dead inside vehicle in Superior
A 20-year-old mother is facing murder charges after two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.More >
A 20-year-old mother is facing murder charges after two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.More >
Police: Bones found in Buckeye are those of missing boy
Police: Bones found in Buckeye are those of missing boy
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.More >
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.More >
PD: Suspects lured 3 men to deaths with promise of drug deals
PD: Suspects lured 3 men to deaths with promise of drug deals
Police say they have arrest two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies that left three men dead.More >
Police say they have arrest two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies that left three men dead.More >
Utah becomes first state to legalize ‘free-range parenting’
Utah becomes first state to legalize ‘free-range parenting’
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
PD: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PD: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.More >
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.More >
BP: Man in U.S. illegally attacks Border Patrol agent
BP: Man in U.S. illegally attacks Border Patrol agent
The injured agent is expected to be OK.More >
The injured agent is expected to be OK.More >
Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad
Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >
Cops: Man killed grandparents after they took him into their home
Cops: Man killed grandparents after they took him into their home
A central Minnesota man with a lengthy criminal record was charged Monday with killing his grandparents, who had taken him into their home.More >
A central Minnesota man with a lengthy criminal record was charged Monday with killing his grandparents, who had taken him into their home.More >
Odd-looking clouds seen in Phoenix have a real explanation
Odd-looking clouds seen in Phoenix have a real explanation
Pictures showed the high-level clouds with many colors through them.More >
Pictures showed the high-level clouds with many colors through them.More >
Payson pastor pulls 43-pound cross 80+ miles in Arizona
Payson pastor pulls 43-pound cross 80+ miles in Arizona
They want to raise around $50,000 to buy a facility to grow their congregation.More >
They want to raise around $50,000 to buy a facility to grow their congregation.More >
Mom forces son to shop at Goodwill after he poked fun at other kids' clothes
Mom forces son to shop at Goodwill after he poked fun at other kids' clothes
A Georgia mother taught her 13-year-old son a valuable lesson after he made “snarky” comments about other kids who wear clothes from thrift stores.More >
A Georgia mother taught her 13-year-old son a valuable lesson after he made “snarky” comments about other kids who wear clothes from thrift stores.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Featured VideoMore>>
-
'Devastated': Aunt of Superior children found dead in car seats speaks about grief
'Devastated': Aunt of Superior children found dead in car seats speaks about grief
“I don’t think anyone would imagine this happening to their family,” said Brittany’s sister Amber Velasquez. “They were so innocent.”More >
“I don’t think anyone would imagine this happening to their family,” said Brittany’s sister Amber Velasquez. “They were so innocent.”More >
Opioid Crisis: Have politicians turned it into a war on doctors?
Opioid Crisis: Have politicians turned it into a war on doctors?
All month long, Arizona’s Family has been peeling back the layers of our state’s growing opioid epidemic. Now we introduce you to Phoenix general surgeon who has what many call blistering views on political leaders blaming doctors for the current opioid crisis.More >
All month long, Arizona’s Family has been peeling back the layers of our state’s growing opioid epidemic. Now we introduce you to Phoenix general surgeon who has what many call blistering views on political leaders blaming doctors for the current opioid crisis.More >
Tempe PD adds AR-15s to some of its motor units
It might make you do a double-take. A handful of motorcycle officers in Tempe have a new addition to their bikes, an AR-15.More >
It might make you do a double-take. A handful of motorcycle officers in Tempe have a new addition to their bikes, an AR-15.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley sees a significant real estate rebound
Valley sees a significant real estate rebound
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Family says police called several times to Superior home where children were found dead
VIDEO: Family says police called several times to Superior home where children were found dead
Family of the two children who were found dead inside a vehicle in Superior told Arizona's Family that law enforcement and the Department of Child Safety had been called to the home on more than one occasion. Cameron Ridle explains. Full story and updates @ https://goo.gl/o3cY2M.More >
Family of the two children who were found dead inside a vehicle in Superior told Arizona's Family that law enforcement and the Department of Child Safety had been called to the home on more than one occasion. Cameron Ridle explains. Full story and updates @ https://goo.gl/o3cY2M.More >
VIDEO: Two young children found dead in car in Superior
VIDEO: Two young children found dead in car in Superior
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a mother after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.More >
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a mother after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.More >
VIDEO: Buckeye bones have been identified as those of missing boy
VIDEO: Buckeye bones have been identified as those of missing boy
Buckeye police have confirmed that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson.More >
Buckeye police have confirmed that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson.More >
VIDEO: Missing Buckeye boy's remains found
VIDEO: Missing Buckeye boy's remains found
The Buckeye Police Department on Tuesday confirmed what investigators had suspected and feared -- the bones found in a field earlier this month are those of Jesse Wilson, the 10-year-old boy who vanished in July 2016. Full story @ https://goo.gl/VcSyau.More >
The Buckeye Police Department on Tuesday confirmed what investigators had suspected and feared -- the bones found in a field earlier this month are those of Jesse Wilson, the 10-year-old boy who vanished in July 2016. Full story @ https://goo.gl/VcSyau.More >
Man charged in gruesome murders of his grandparents
Man charged in gruesome murders of his grandparents
(Source: WCCO via CNN)More >
Wilmington mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >