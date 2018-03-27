3 On Your Side

Valley sees a significant real estate rebound

Do you remember the housing bubble? It pretty much crippled our economy and forced countless of families out of their home. Well, fast-forward 10 years and the real estate market is back in full force and thriving. 

“We're seeing houses moving fairly fast,” said Nate Martinez, who is a Valley real estate agent and has been in the business for more than 30 years.

“The market is pretty hot, especially I would say in the $200,000 to $300,000 price range,” said Martinez. 

He says the current real estate climate is a far cry from the mid-2000s.

But, 10 years later, and Martinez says things have turned around.

“In the last five years in Arizona alone, we've had a 39 percent increase in value in property,” he said.

And homes, especially under the $300,000 mark, don't last long at all.

“Forty-seven percent of homes sold in the first 30 days,” Martinez said. 

That means it's a sellers’ market. It also means if you're a buyer, you'll have to be prepared before someone else gets the house you want.

"They need to have their loan done. They need to know exactly what they're looking for in a house. They need to be prepared that in a multiple offer, they may have to pay above full price to get the house," he said. 

Martinez says the days of low-ball offers just aren't cutting it. But there's a flip side.

If your selling, you also can't get too greedy with your pricing.

“If your house is on the market and you've been on the market longer than 30 days, it's a good possibility it's the price,” he said.

