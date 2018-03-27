AG: Bullhead City jet ski rental company will pay consumers $100,000

A Bullhead City jet ski company will have to pay out thousands of dollars after being accused of false advertising.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Malows Jet Ski Rentals will pay $100,000 in consumer restitution to settle misleading and false advertising claims.

Malows advertised jet ski rentals for “$65 ALL DAY,” when in reality they charged consumers up to $299 for jet ski rentals on Fridays, weekends, and holidays.

“Malows misled Arizona consumers and we’re holding them accountable,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Consumers should always conduct online research and read independent customer reviews before giving a business their hard-earned money.”

The consent decree reached with Malows Jet Ski Rentals, LLC and its manager, Mahriar Akbari, resolves a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in 2017. The State alleged in its complaint that defendants also overcharged consumers for gasoline, improperly retained consumers’ refundable deposits, and charged consumers for damage consumers did not cause.

The settlement requires the defendants to pay $100,000 in restitution for consumers who rented watercraft. The defendants must also pay $40,000 in civil penalties and $20,000 for attorneys’ fees and costs. Under the settlement, the defendants agreed to make a number of changes to their business practices such as following certain requirements before they charge a consumer for damages to watercraft.

The settlement requires court approval before it is final. If the court approves the consent decree, consumers who believe they may be eligible for restitution will have 90 days from that date to file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

This case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Alyse Meislik.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by contacting the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Bilingual staff is available to assist. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

