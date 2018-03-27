Diamondbacks to celebrate 20th anniversary game this Saturday

The Diamondbacks are set to celebrate their 20th anniversary on Saturday (Source: Arizona Diamondbacks)

The Arizona Diamondbacks will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the team’s first game this upcoming Saturday, March 31.

The game will begin at 5:10 p.m. at Chase Field, and will see the Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies, the same team that they played 20 years ago on March 31, 1998.

The first 20,000 fans will receive a 20th-anniversary replica jersey, courtesy of Chase.

The game will feature a pregame ceremony that will replicate the original first pitch from Andy Benes to Jorge Fabregas, with Mike Lansing at bat. Sam Moore, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and part of the group that sang the national anthem on opening day in 1998, will perform the Star-Spangled Banner. Diamondbacks players and coaches will also wear a throwback jersey and cap honoring the inaugural game.

Fans are also encouraged to check out the 20th Anniversary Experience, a 2,000 square-foot exhibit at Chase Field, located on the main concourse in right field behind the Coors Light Strike Zone. It features historic artifacts, memorabilia and photography celebrating the team’s history and a wall featuring baseballs signed by nearly all Diamondbacks players and coaches. The Experience also includes a showcase of the team’s 2001 World Series championship and several Silver Slugger, Gold Glove and Cy Young awards won by Diamondbacks players.

For more information about all of the Diamondbacks 20th anniversary celebrations this season, please visit dbacks.com/20.

