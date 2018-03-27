Toast Skagen, Grilled Lamb Chops with Blood-Orange and Fennel Supreme & Salt-crusted Branzino with Wilted Spinach

Recipe courtesy of Chef Johan Magnusson and Chef MacMurray Kirschner of Big Swede BBQ

Toast Skagen

1.5 lbs-Fresh or frozen shrimps, Atlantic

1 cup-Mayonnaise

1 cup-Sour Cream or Creme Fraiche

2-Medium Red Onions

4 oz-Dijon mustard

4 oz-Whitefish Roe

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

5 tbsp-Dill finely chopped

Slices of white bread or sourdough

2 tbsp-Butter

Dill sprigs for garnish

1. Begin with chopping the two onions into small pieces

2. Mix the mayonnaise, sour cream and mustard together.

3. Add salt and freshly ground white pepper to taste.

4. Clean the shrimps and add to the mayo mix.

5. Finely chop the dill and add as well. Stir and keep chilled.

6. Let it sit on the refrigerator for a couple of hours. Add salt, white pepper or more dill.

7. Melt the butter in a large frying pan.

8. Add the bread slices and fry until golden brown on both sides.

9. Pile the shrimp mix on top of the fried bread and garnish with a dollop of roe, a sprig of dill and a lemon wedge. You can also garnish with some chives or green onions. Best served on warm bread and cold shrimp mix.

Grilled lamb chops with Blood-Orange and Fennel Supreme

6-Lamb Chops (Frenched)

Big Swede BBQ Badass Beef Boost or other BBQ Beef Rub

6-Blood oranges

1/2 cup-Red Onion (very thinly sliced)

1/2 cup-Fennel Bulb (trimmed, cored and very thinly sliced)

3 tbsp-Extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp-White wine vinegar (or champagne)

Kosher salt

Black pepper (freshly ground)

1/4 cup-Salted pistachios (chopped roasted)

Fresh mint

1. Sprinkle your BBQ rub on both sides of the lamb chops, and rest for 45 minutes.

2. Light grill and set for medium-high heat.

3. Peel and slice or supreme 5 of the oranges.

4. Juice remaining orange, reserving two tablespoons.

5. Arrange oranges, onion and fennel on serving plates.

6. Mix olive oil, orange juice and vinegar.

7. Drizzle marinade over salad.

8. Season each with salt and pepper and sprinkle with pistachios and fresh mint.

9. Grill lamb chops on the grill 2 minutes per side.

10. Serve lamb chops together with the salad.

Salt-crusted Branzino with Wilted Spinach

1-Branzino (large and fresh)

4-Thyme sprigs, fresh

1-Lemon

2-3 lbs-Kosher salt

2-Egg whites

14-Juniper berries

Water

2 tbsp-Extra-virgin olive oil

4-Garlic cloves

1 lb-Spinach, stems removed

Grated nutmeg

Salt

Black pepper

1. Set the oven for bake at 400 degrees.

2. Rinse the branzino and pat dry.

3. Mix kosher salt, egg whites with water until it resembles slushy snow.

4. Slice lemon thinly, and stuff the branzino with the thyme sprigs and the lemon slices.

5. Pack the branzino with salt mix so it is completely covered both over and under.

6. Bake in over for 30 minutes or until salt-mix has crusted.

7. Triple-wash the spinach and remove stems

8. Heat a skillet over medium heat.

9. Add oil and garlic. Sauté garlic in oil for 2 or 3 minutes.

10. Add spinach to the pan in stages. Turn leaves in warm oil or until they wilt.

11. Add more spinach to the skillet and repeat the process until all the spinach is incorporated.

12. Season the spinach with salt and pepper and nutmeg. Set aside.

13. Rest the fish for a couple of minutes then crack the salt-crust.

14. Removed the skin and carefully plate the branzino on top of the wilted spinach.