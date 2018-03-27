CycloMesa Bike Festival returns to Mesa

CycloMesa Bicycle Festival is a free event that celebrates all things two-wheeled. (Source: CycloMesa)

On April 7, Valley Bike Month will officially get underway in Mesa with the CycloMesa Bicycle Festival.

Festival-goers can partake in a variety of events including the 62-mile El Tour de Mesa, roller derby races, a BMX freestyle show, a bicycle education seminar, as well as a range of food options that include a beer garden, food trucks and a variety of vendors.

The CycloMesa Bicycle Festival will be held at the Mesa Convention Center on April 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, including parking locations and street closures, you can visit www.cyclomesa.com.

